Dr. Gregory Henkelmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Henkelmann, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Henkelmann works at
Locations
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Covington1203 S Tyler St Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Henkelmann, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University|Md Anderson Hospital Tumor Institute
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Henkelmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henkelmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henkelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
