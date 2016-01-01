Overview

Dr. Gregory Henkelmann, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Henkelmann works at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.