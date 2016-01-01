See All Dermatologists in Torrance, CA
Dermatology
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Henderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.

They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    23451 Madison St Bldg 7, Torrance, CA 90505 (310) 375-9994
    Cancer Care Associates Clnc Laboratory
    1360 W 6th St Ste 370, San Pedro, CA 90732 (310) 519-8890
    1934 Via Ctr Ste B, Vista, CA 92081 (760) 295-2299
    Jeanne M. Spudick D.o. A Medical Corp.
    1441 Avocado Ave Ste 409, Newport Beach, CA 92660 (949) 640-4501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Gregory Henderson, MD

    Dermatology
    12 years of experience
    English
    • 1619109519
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
