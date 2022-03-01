Dr. Gregory Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Henderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Henderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Locations
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Brandon)403 Vonderburg Dr Ste 201, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-5439Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henderson is so thorough. I’ve never seen so many tests and machines. It’s the latest technological to insure you receive the best care. I traveled from 1.5 hrs to see him based on many recommendations. He was exactly on point with my cataracts and how he would operate for the best outcome. He is also very kind and compassionate and listens to all your concerns regarding your eyes. Thank God the other cataract institute on West Bay in Largo didn’t return my phone call because now I’ve got the best Dr. in this field.
About Dr. Gregory Henderson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1427055227
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Ophthalmology and College of Surgeons
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
- University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University Of South Florida, Tampa
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
