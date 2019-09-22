Dr. Gregory Helm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Helm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Helm, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Rmh Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Helm works at
Locations
Fontaine Lab University of Virginia415 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-1642
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Helm was absolutely superior ,. All aspects of this including the surgery was superior . This was above and beyond my expectations. Richard ZIMINSKI
About Dr. Gregory Helm, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1194894709
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helm has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Helm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helm.
