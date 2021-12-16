Dr. Gregory Helbig is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helbig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Helbig
Dr. Gregory Helbig is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Modesto, CA.
Dr. Helbig works at
Gregory M Helbig MD Inc4016 Dale Rd, Modesto, CA 95356 Directions (209) 571-0288
- 2 205 W Granger Ave Ste B, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 571-0288
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
My first visit was 1 year ago. I needed surgery right away due to spinal compression. He explained everything that would be happening through surgery and recovery. He is very compassionate listened to my questions and gave complete answers. Surgery was done 1 week later, every post op appointment was very good. Checked on healing progress several times during this past year. I have healed and he will do a follow up appointment in 1 year. Would highly recommend him should you need any type of neuro surgery. Office staff has always been very friendly.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1972761211
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Helbig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helbig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helbig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helbig works at
Dr. Helbig has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helbig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Helbig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helbig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helbig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helbig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.