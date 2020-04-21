See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Gregory Heinen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Heinen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Heinen works at California Sports and Cartilage Institute in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arcadia Main Office
    301 W Huntington Dr Ste 617, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 574-9745
  2. 2
    Cmg Express Care Inc.
    4100 Central Ave Ste 101, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 574-9745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 21, 2020
    Dr Heinen is an excellent doctor who explains everything throughly & patiently. He provides options with all possible outcomes. I highly recommend him.
    Theresa Christenson — Apr 21, 2020
    About Dr. Gregory Heinen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962447961
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Heinen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heinen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heinen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heinen has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heinen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

