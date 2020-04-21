Overview

Dr. Gregory Heinen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Heinen works at California Sports and Cartilage Institute in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.