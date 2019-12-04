Dr. Gregory Head, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Head is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Head, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Head, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Associates, P.C. - Nashville - Dickerson3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 160, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (629) 219-7179
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Head is a very caring and informative doctor. During my kidney cancer, he took his time to answer all of my questions and concerns. He calmed my fears. When my dad found out he also had kidney cancer two years later, we went to Dr Head, even though my dad lived three hours away. Dr Head continued to be attentive, caring and informative. His staff is also very nice, attentive and professional. I would highly recommend him and his staff to anyone!
About Dr. Gregory Head, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1740301712
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Head has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Head accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Head has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Head has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Head on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Head. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Head.
