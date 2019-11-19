Overview

Dr. Gregory Hazle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Hazle works at ADVANTAGE HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.