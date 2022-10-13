Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Hayden, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Hayden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Gibson Hospital.
Dr. Hayden works at
Locations
-
1
Tri-state Arthritis & Rheumatology Center LLC3801 Bellemeade Ave Ste 320, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 476-1311
-
2
Hand Center of Evansville LLC1150 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 477-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Hayden Vision110 3rd St Ste 330, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 826-5100
- 4 106 N 2Nd Ave, Princeton, IN 47670 Directions (812) 385-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayden?
I have a special lens inlay done to help with close vision in 2017. I had LASIK and the insert done on the same day. The first year my vision continually for better, and 5 years later I still see really well without correction. If you’re tired of glasses for either close or far, Dr. Hayden is who I suggest to everyone
About Dr. Gregory Hayden, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1568460129
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayden works at
Dr. Hayden has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Blindness and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.