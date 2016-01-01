See All Dermatologists in Hiram, GA
Dr. Gregory Haunson, DO

Dermatology
5 (75)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Haunson, DO is a dermatologist in Hiram, GA. He currently practices at MetroDerm, P.C. and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    MetroDerm, P.C.
    MetroDerm, P.C.
148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 280, Hiram, GA 30141
(678) 363-3343
    MetroDerm, P.C. Atlanta
    MetroDerm, P.C. Atlanta
875 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 257-9933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Treatment frequency



Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Gregory Haunson, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1902111016
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Admitting Hospitals
  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 75 ratings
Patient Ratings (75)
5 Star
(71)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Haunson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haunson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haunson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haunson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haunson has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haunson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

75 patients have reviewed Dr. Haunson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haunson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haunson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haunson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

