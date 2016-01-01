Dr. Gregory Haunson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haunson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Haunson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Haunson, DO is a dermatologist in Hiram, GA. He currently practices at MetroDerm, P.C. and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
MetroDerm, P.C.148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 280, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 363-3343
MetroDerm, P.C. Atlanta875 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Gregory Haunson, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1902111016
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Admitting Hospitals
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haunson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haunson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haunson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haunson has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haunson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Haunson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haunson.
