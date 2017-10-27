Dr. Gregory Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Harrison, MD
Dr. Gregory Harrison, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Millennium Neurosurgery2855 Campus Dr Ste 570, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (763) 553-2073
Millennium Neurosugery, PA1675 Beam Ave Ste 215, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 748-1461
Millennium Neurosugery, PA1560 Beam Ave, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 748-1461
Northwest Neurosurgery190 E Bannock St Fl 10, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-5500
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Simply the brightest, most compentent, and empathic neurosurgeon in this state.
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104825892
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
