Overview

Dr. Gregory Harrison, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Harrison works at Millennium Neurosugery, PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN and Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.