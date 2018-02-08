Overview

Dr. Gregory Harmon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Harmon works at Wayne K Tsang MD in Torrance, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

