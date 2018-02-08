Dr. Gregory Harmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Harmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Harmon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Harmon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
PMI Gastroenterology20911 Earl St Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 214-7236
-
2
Gregory Harmon MD, Gastroenterology5750 Downey Ave Ste 202, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 634-4939
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harmon?
Dr. Harmon is an excellent Doctor. He readily listens to you and get your History accurately to formulate the right medical plan for you. I would no hesitate in the least recommending him and his Staff to anyone.
About Dr. Gregory Harmon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346347028
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Northwestern University-McGaw Medical Center
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon works at
Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.