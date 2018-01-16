Overview

Dr. Gregory Hanson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Hanson works at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Coon Rapids MN in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Fridley, MN, Plymouth, MN and Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.