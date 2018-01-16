Dr. Gregory Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Hanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Hanson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Mercy Hospital4050 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 236-6000
-
2
Metro Urology11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 470, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (651) 999-6800
-
3
Coon Rapids3738 Coon Rapids Blvd Nw, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 383-8870
-
4
Unity Professional Building500 Osborne Rd NE Ste 240, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions (763) 783-8582
-
5
West Health2855 Campus Dr Ste 530, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (651) 999-6860
-
6
Metro Urology6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 999-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have experienced kidney stones several times with 3 different doctors. Dr. Hanson is by far the best I have experienced. His bedside manner is calm and conversational and yet very educational. He cares about me as a patient.
About Dr. Gregory Hanson, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1699881748
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- University of Iowa
Dr. Hanson works at
