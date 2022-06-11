See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Gregory Hanes, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (31)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Hanes, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hanes works at First Physicians Group- Neurology in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Nokomis, FL and Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Physicians Group
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 701, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 487-2160
  2. 2
    Sarasota Memorial Hospital - Venice
    2600 Laurel Rd E, Nokomis, FL 34275 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 261-9000
  3. 3
    395 Commercial Ct Ste A, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 261-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Gregory Hanes, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255342994
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanes has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

