Dr. Gregory Hamon, MD
Dr. Gregory Hamon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
St. Luke's Surgical Care7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 620, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-7300
St Luke's Surgical Care116 W Blanco Rd Ste 301, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 614-7300
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Performed gallbladder removal surgery, everything went well and quickly. I have absolutely no complaints Dr.Harmon was very kind and answered all my questions promptly.
About Dr. Gregory Hamon, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1225033194
- University of California San Francisco
- University of CA San Diego
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- General Surgery and Phlebology
