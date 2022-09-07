See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Jordan, UT
Dr. Gregory Hammond, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Hammond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Med Center

Dr. Hammond works at Steward Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Pulmonary Associates - West Jordan
    Steward Pulmonary Associates - West Jordan
3584 W 9000 S Ste 401, West Jordan, UT 84088
(801) 290-7156

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Lakeview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Respiratory Management
Sleep Apnea
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Respiratory Management

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:
AARP

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr. Hammond is an excellent physician. He takes the time to listen, values your input and discusses your plan of care very well and answers all your questions.
    — Sep 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Hammond, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942374020
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hammond works at Steward Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine in West Jordan, UT.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

