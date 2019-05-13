Overview

Dr. Gregory Halenda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Halenda works at Suburban Urologic Associates in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.