Dr. Gregory Haffner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Haffner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Old Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Haffner works at
Locations
New England Retina1445 E Putnam Ave Ste 11, Old Greenwich, CT 06870 Directions (203) 698-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Haffner is an excellent clinician and his bedside manner is very pleasant. He is patient and attentive and a pleasure to deal with. His office staff is wonderful! I happened upon him due to an emergency but if given the choice, I would choose him over and over again! I would recommend to friends and family if the need arises!
About Dr. Gregory Haffner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1407886450
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Atlanta College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haffner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haffner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haffner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haffner has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haffner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haffner speaks Panjabi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Haffner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haffner.
