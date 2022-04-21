Dr. Gregory Haber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Haber, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Haber, MD is a Registered Nurse in New York, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 52 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (646) 501-2465
Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 682-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Know him well. Very attentive and informing
About Dr. Gregory Haber, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
