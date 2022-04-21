Overview

Dr. Gregory Haber, MD is a Registered Nurse in New York, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 52 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Haber works at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.