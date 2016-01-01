Dr. Gregory Guthrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Guthrie, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Guthrie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Locations
ABC Pediatrics3533 S Alameda St Ste 303, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 853-3222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:45amSunday10:00am - 11:45am
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Guthrie, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Pediatrics
Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guthrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.
