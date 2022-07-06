Overview

Dr. Gregory Gullung, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Gullung works at OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.