Dr. Gregory Guell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Guell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Miami OB/GYN, LLC3641 S Miami Ave Ste 250, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-2899
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Dr. Guell is an excellent physician. He has the qualities you want in any doctor; he is knowledgeable, keeps up to date with medicine, is courteous and cares about his patients. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a gyno/OB.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1447460738
- Jackson Memorial/University of Miami
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Guell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guell speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Guell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.