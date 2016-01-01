Overview

Dr. Gregory Greenwood, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Regional Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Greenwood works at Nephrology Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.