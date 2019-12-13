See All General Surgeons in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Gregory Greco, DO

General Surgery
4 (51)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Greco, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Greco works at Monmouth Plastic Surgery in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Monmouth Medical Center.

Locations

    red bank office
    264 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 (732) 842-3737

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 13, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr Greco for years. I would not trust anyone else. He is a perfectionist and gives his honest opinion of what is needed or not needed. His staff are so welcoming and helpful in every way. I started bring my to daughter to him, so that should tell how much I trust him and his staff. And he is cute too.
Michele — Dec 13, 2019
    Michele — Dec 13, 2019
    About Dr. Gregory Greco, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083764187
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Greco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greco works at Monmouth Plastic Surgery in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Greco’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

