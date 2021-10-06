Overview

Dr. Gregory Grant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Grant works at DuPage Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.