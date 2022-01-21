Dr. Gregory Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Grant, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Grant works at
Locations
Foothills Orthopaedic Specialists PC3135 E Lincoln Dr Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 252-3829
Phoenix525 N 18th St Ste 503, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 252-3829
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Priority Health Choice, Inc.
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 78-year-old fool who took a dive down a an 18 step stair case. I completely smashed my lower arm (both bones). One of the doctors in my hometown took a look at the x-ray and said that it was the worst broken arm he had ever seen. No orthopedic surgeon in my hometown – at least that were working that night – wanted to tackle the job. I admire them for their honesty. They took me down to Phoenix and, to my great good fortune, Dr. Grant was available. He rebuilt my lower arm. I am now 20 days post-op and today I went into Dr. grants office to have the staples removed (about 40 of them). The truly amazing thing is that I have had very little pain. That may change when I start therapy; but so far the arm has been somewhat functional and surprisingly pain-free. Dr. Grant and his staff are a pleasure to deal with - professional, sympathetic and very personable. . I would highly recommend the doctor and his staff for any orthopedic surgery that he performs James Fagerberg
About Dr. Gregory Grant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grant speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.