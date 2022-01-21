See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Grant, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Grant works at Foothills Orthopaedic Specialists, P.C. in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foothills Orthopaedic Specialists PC
    3135 E Lincoln Dr Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 252-3829
  2. 2
    Phoenix
    525 N 18th St Ste 503, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 252-3829

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
McMurray's Test
Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
McMurray's Test

Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 21, 2022
    I am a 78-year-old fool who took a dive down a an 18 step stair case. I completely smashed my lower arm (both bones). One of the doctors in my hometown took a look at the x-ray and said that it was the worst broken arm he had ever seen. No orthopedic surgeon in my hometown – at least that were working that night – wanted to tackle the job. I admire them for their honesty. They took me down to Phoenix and, to my great good fortune, Dr. Grant was available. He rebuilt my lower arm. I am now 20 days post-op and today I went into Dr. grants office to have the staples removed (about 40 of them). The truly amazing thing is that I have had very little pain. That may change when I start therapy; but so far the arm has been somewhat functional and surprisingly pain-free. Dr. Grant and his staff are a pleasure to deal with - professional, sympathetic and very personable. . I would highly recommend the doctor and his staff for any orthopedic surgery that he performs James Fagerberg
    Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Grant, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699711838
    Education & Certifications

    • Maricopa Med Center
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grant works at Foothills Orthopaedic Specialists, P.C. in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Grant’s profile.

    Dr. Grant has seen patients for Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

