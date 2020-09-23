Dr. Gregory Grabowski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Grabowski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gregory Grabowski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Grabowski works at
Locations
-
1
Grabowski Foot & Ankle - Bellevue Office11711 NE 12th St Ste 1B, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 453-1598Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Grabowski Foot & Ankle - Seattle Office1101 Madison St Ste 1120, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 447-0302Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grabowski?
Dr. Grabowski was on call when I severely broke my ankle in 3 places. Very lucky day for me as his quality care and expertise resulted in a very successful surgery and extremely happy patient. I have now recommended my family members to him who are also extremely satisfied with his quality care.
About Dr. Gregory Grabowski, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1649335019
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grabowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grabowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grabowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grabowski works at
Dr. Grabowski has seen patients for Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grabowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.