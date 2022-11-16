Dr. Gregory Gough, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Gough, DDS
Dr. Gregory Gough, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Peabody, MA.
North Shore Orthodontics677 Lowell St, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 225-9932
North Shore Orthodontics266 Cabot St Ste Ii, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 209-5421
North Shore Orthodontics347 CENTRAL ST, Saugus, MA 01906 Directions (978) 225-9931
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Dr. Gough is an orthodontist who listens and explains your treatment plan. I worked for him as an orthodontic assistant and I can say his work is BEAUTIFUL! He has amazing technique and you will see your smile transform. Highly recommend.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1790843084
Dr. Gough has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gough using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
484 patients have reviewed Dr. Gough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.