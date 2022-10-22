See All General Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Gregory Ginsburg, MD

General Surgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Ginsburg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena.

Dr. Ginsburg works at Pacific Surgical Institute in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Surgical Institute
    22617 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 372-4500
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Pacific Surgical Institute
    2512 Artesia Blvd Ste 310, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 372-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Memorial Hospital Of Gardena

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Dr. Ginsburg performed a complex laparoscopic procedure that other surgeons I consulted with said would be too difficult to do. Dr. Ginsburg was able to perform a miracle. My symptoms have dramatically improved following the operation. He's a skilled and gifted surgeon.
    Bruce — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Ginsburg, MD

    General Surgery
    31 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1124021654
    Education & Certifications

    LAC&USC
    Harbor UCLA Med Center
    Lac/Harbor-Ucla Medical Center
    David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Uc Riverside
