Overview

Dr. Gregory Ginsburg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena.



Dr. Ginsburg works at Pacific Surgical Institute in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.