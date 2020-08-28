See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. Gregory Gilot, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Gilot, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Gilot works at Cleveland Clinic Weston in Weston, FL with other offices in Parkland, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Weston
    2950 Cleveland Clinic 3 3 Blvd Bldg A Fl Desk, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5124
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (955) 659-5430
  3. 3
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Ste Bb, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000
  4. 4
    CCF - West Palm Beach
    525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 463-2010

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Gilot, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Cree, French and Haitian Creole
    • 1366494866
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • Duquesne University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Gilot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilot has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gilot speaks Cree, French and Haitian Creole.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

