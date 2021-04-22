Overview

Dr. Gregory Gex, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Med Center La New Orleans Tulane



Dr. Gex works at Isaac Annan, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.