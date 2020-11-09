See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Southbury, CT
Dr. Gregory Gersten, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Gregory Gersten, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Gersten works at Quest Diagnostics in Southbury, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Quest Diagnostics
    Quest Diagnostics
385 Main St S, Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 264-7999
    385 Main St Un Sq, Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 263-7338
    St. Mary's Hospital
    St. Mary's Hospital
56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706
(203) 264-7999

  Saint Mary's Hospital

Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2020
    Very good . Very professional. Takes time with you.
    Shirley S — Nov 09, 2020
    Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    32 years of experience
    English
    1487688214
    ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
    Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Dr. Gregory Gersten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gersten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gersten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gersten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gersten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gersten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gersten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gersten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

