Dr. Gregory Georgiade, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Georgiade, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 141 Duke Medical Ctr, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-2854
-
2
Duke Aesthetic Center3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 681-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Georgiade is an expert surgeon. He and his staff were outstanding in their care for me!
About Dr. Gregory Georgiade, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1649333410
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Georgiade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georgiade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georgiade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Georgiade has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Georgiade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgiade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgiade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Georgiade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Georgiade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.