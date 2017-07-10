See All General Surgeons in Durham, NC
Overview

Dr. Gregory Georgiade, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    141 Duke Medical Ctr, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-2854
  2. 2
    Duke Aesthetic Center
    3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 681-8555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 10, 2017
    Dr. Georgiade is an expert surgeon. He and his staff were outstanding in their care for me!
    Margaret Hester in Durham, NC — Jul 10, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Georgiade, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Georgiade, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649333410
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Duke University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
