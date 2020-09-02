Overview

Dr. Gregory Gardner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Gardner works at Texas Medical Institute in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.