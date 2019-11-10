See All Rheumatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Gregory Gardner, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Gardner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Gardner works at Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4252 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Gout

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 10, 2019
I have been a patient of Dr. Gardner for many years. He has consistently provided compassionate, high quality care
Abe — Nov 10, 2019
About Dr. Gregory Gardner, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376628107
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gardner works at Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

