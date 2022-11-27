Dr. Gregory Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their residency with University Of New Mexico
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Presbyterian Medical Group Surgery Cedar201 Cedar St SE Ste 306, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 253-6100
Presbyterian Kaseman Psych Unit8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 291-5330
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair (Nissen fundoplication) and was really preparing for the worst. The worst pain was in the shoulder area where they blow you up with gas to insert the tools and camera to do the surgery. I had to shallow breath for a couple of days. That is what you need the pain medication for. I did not hurt around the incisions or the area where they wrapped the stomach. It has been almost a month since I have had the surgery and have had no problems at all. Dr. Garcia’s office has been prompt at responding to any questions I have had. I had my first post-op office visit and will not have to go back unless I have any problems. I have had no heart burn or acid reflux and can sleep without being elevated in my bed. Dr. Garcia did a wonderful job as a surgeon and I would highly recommend him for the particular surgery. He has answered all the questioned I have asked and he has a wonderful staff. Thank you Dr. Garcia for fixing me.
About Dr. Gregory Garcia, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- Saint Joseph Hospital Denver
- UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
