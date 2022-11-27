See All General Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Overview

Dr. Gregory Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their residency with University Of New Mexico

Dr. Garcia works at Presbyterian Medical Group GNS in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presbyterian Medical Group Surgery Cedar
    201 Cedar St SE Ste 306, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 253-6100
  2. 2
    Presbyterian Kaseman Psych Unit
    8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 291-5330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Removal Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Gregory Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326239690
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of New Mexico
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Joseph Hospital Denver
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at Presbyterian Medical Group GNS in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

