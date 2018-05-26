Dr. Gregory Ganzer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Ganzer, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory Ganzer, DO is a Dermatologist in Wheeling, WV. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Locations
Greg Ganzer, MD2101 Chapline St, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 233-3240
Greg Ganzer, MD4100 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Directions (740) 264-6845
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both of my children are patients of Ohio Valley Dermatology. They have received outstanding care. They were very patient and answered all of my questions. From the front desk staff to the employees in the room, everyone was wonderful. I highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Gregory Ganzer, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1326163890
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganzer has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganzer.
