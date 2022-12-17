Overview

Dr. Gregory Gambla, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Gambla works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Elgin, IL with other offices in Lake In the Hills, IL and South Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.