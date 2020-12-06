Overview

Dr. Gregory Gallik, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Gallik works at Partners In Health in Monroeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.