Dr. Gregory Gallick, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Gallick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Gallick works at
Locations
Gregory S Gallick, M.d.2780 Morris Ave Ste 2C, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 686-6665
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent! Dr. Gallick is incredibly talented and meticulous. His office is a pleasure. You can go to a doctor for chit chat or to get fixed. My shoulder is fixed!!
About Dr. Gregory Gallick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1538138656
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallick works at
Dr. Gallick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gallick speaks Portuguese.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallick.
