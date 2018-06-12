See All Plastic Surgeons in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Gaines works at Gaines Plastic Surgery in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gaines Plastic Surgery
    108 NW 76th Dr Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 424-6486
  2. 2
    Wound Therapy and Hyperbaric Services
    6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 104, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 424-6487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Excision of Skin Lesion
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Excision of Skin Lesion
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gaines?

    Jun 12, 2018
    Dr. Gaines and his staff are amazing! I researched several Drs for months on having a Tummy Tuck & Breast Lift after excessive weight loss and after meeting Dr. Gaines I was so relaxed and impressed! He made me feel so at ease, I could tell he really enjoys the “art” of wanting someone to look the way they envision themselves! He was professional, yet personable and friendly! Dr. Gaines will get all my future services and any recommendations from me, he is truly a great man and surgeon!
    Shana Collins in Live Oak, FL — Jun 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gaines to family and friends

    Dr. Gaines' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gaines

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780707299
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Shands Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Shands Hospital|Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaines has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaines works at Gaines Plastic Surgery in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gaines’s profile.

    Dr. Gaines has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.