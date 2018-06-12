Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Gaines works at
Locations
-
1
Gaines Plastic Surgery108 NW 76th Dr Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 424-6486
-
2
Wound Therapy and Hyperbaric Services6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 104, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 424-6487
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaines?
Dr. Gaines and his staff are amazing! I researched several Drs for months on having a Tummy Tuck & Breast Lift after excessive weight loss and after meeting Dr. Gaines I was so relaxed and impressed! He made me feel so at ease, I could tell he really enjoys the “art” of wanting someone to look the way they envision themselves! He was professional, yet personable and friendly! Dr. Gaines will get all my future services and any recommendations from me, he is truly a great man and surgeon!
About Dr. Gregory Gaines, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780707299
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Shands Hospital
- Shands Hospital|Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- University Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaines has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaines accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaines works at
Dr. Gaines has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.