Dr. Fulchiero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Fulchiero, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Fulchiero, MD is a dermatologist in Altoona, PA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Fulchiero is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.
Keystone Derm Ctr for Skin Surg LLC2525 9th Ave Ste 2A, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 943-7546
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
- Upmc Altoona
How was your appointment with Dr. Fulchiero?
Dr. Fulchiero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulchiero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulchiero has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulchiero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulchiero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulchiero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulchiero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulchiero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.