Overview

Dr. Gregory Fulcher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.



Dr. Fulcher works at Harbison Medical Associates in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.