Overview

Dr. Gregory French, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Witham Health Services.



Dr. French works at Riggs Community Health Center in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Lebanon, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.