Overview

Dr. Gregory Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Fox works at Methodist Sports Medicine in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.