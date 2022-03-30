Overview

Dr. Gregory Fox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Fox works at Retina Associates PA in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Eye Cancer and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.