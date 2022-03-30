Dr. Gregory Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Fox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
Retina Associates Santa Fe8600 Quivira Rd Ste 100, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 831-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fox is a skilled professional in his trade. He confirmed, as a second opinion, a genetic eye condition I have that if left untreated was leading me to blindness, limiting my ability to drive, read a computer or cell phone. He took immediate action with steroid injections. The success of the treatment is not immediate, which he explained, and after 4 years under his care my deteriorating vision has been stabilized and improved by his guidance and expertise. I was in need of a highly skilled Retina Specialist he has fulfilled that task. If I had wanted "Hand Holding" I would have seen a Therapist.
About Dr. Gregory Fox, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225070717
Education & Certifications
- Assoc Ret Cons|Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Macular Hole, Eye Cancer and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.