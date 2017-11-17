Dr. Gregory Fountain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fountain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Fountain, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Fountain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Fountain works at
Locations
-
1
Progressive Healthcare for Women771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 305, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 339-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gwinnett's Progressive Healthcare for Women LLC601A Professional Dr Ste 260, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 339-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fountain?
I have been a patient of Dr. Gregory Fountain for years. I visited him twice in Johns Creek. And one year ago, he started to practice medical in Gwinnet Progressive Health Care for Women, which is 17 miles away from me. So I drove there to pay a visit to him yesterday, for he is very experienced and specialized in women health, and I trust him. It's always a pleasant experience to talk with him. He is kind, polite, and professional. He is able to make things clear and take my worry away in minut
About Dr. Gregory Fountain, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366456964
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fountain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fountain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fountain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fountain works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fountain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fountain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fountain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fountain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.