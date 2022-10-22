Dr. Foote has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Foote, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gregory Foote, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Locations
Orthopedic Center of Florida Inc12670 Creekside Ln Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foote is personable and professional. His instructions for home care were thorough and easy to follow. His approach was conservative, preferring well-coached home care over immediate surgery. The entire orthopedic staff in this group are stellar, and Dr. Foote is a great addition to the practice.
About Dr. Gregory Foote, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1225562655
