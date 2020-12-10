Dr. Gregory Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Flynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Flynn, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Fdn
Locations
Spine Diagnostic and Intervention2808 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (800) 224-5202Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient since 2015 and Dr Flynn has operated on me probably 2 dozen times. I trust him with my life. He is to the point and explains conditions well. Not only did he treat my pain aggressively after a car accident, but he’s made sure I got in for imaging when I couldn’t reach my neurosurgeon. I have referred many friends to his practice and they have all been pleased with his quality of care.
About Dr. Gregory Flynn, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1376595652
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fdn
- U South Fla
- Naval Medical Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
