Dr. Fitzharris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Fitzharris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Fitzharris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Sentara Vascular Specialists - Coliseum Drive3000 Coliseum Dr Ste 200, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 736-7280
2
Sentara Surgery Specialists11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 235, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 736-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fitzharris has taken very good care of me. He has been very stright forward with me. He cares about you as a person not just another patient. I really feel I am getting the best care from him and his team! Thanks Dr Fitz!
About Dr. Gregory Fitzharris, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720052285
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzharris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzharris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fitzharris has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzharris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzharris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzharris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzharris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzharris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.